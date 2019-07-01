Sudan: Umbadi Urges Abyei Youth Union to Carry Out Its Role

Khartoum — The Executive Director off the Joint Abyei Observatory Committee - for the Sudanese side, Umbadi Yahya has called on the Abyei Youth Union to carry out its role in representation of the citizens.

He called, while addressing the foundation conference of Abyei youths in the Police Club in Khartoum Sunday, for cooperation and enlightening the Sudanese people about the Abyei as and area of peace and co-existence for over 400 years, referring to absence of disputes and conflicts at the area.

Umbadi has affirmed the importance of contribution of the newly born body to the achievement of security and stability in Abyei area.

Chairman of Abyei higher political committee, Merial Kot, said a great task that needs patience is awaiting the Abyei Youth Union.