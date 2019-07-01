Sudan: Abyei Youth Union Requires Concern - Mowen

Higher Council for Coordinating Dinka Abyei Affairs (HCCDAA) Chairman Chole Muien, said Abyei Youth Union ( AYU) which has held its foundational conference recently required attention and concern.

Meanwhile Mowen praised Abyei Youth initiative of forming their union.

He stated that the Union represented Abyei youth in various Khartoum localities.

In his address before AYU foundational conference held at Police Club in Burri neighborhood, Mowen pointed out that Sudan is at historical crossroad which required wisdom in order to reshape the future of the country.

He added that Abyei coordinating council has given special concern to AYU because he said the youth are considered the leaders of the future.

Mowen urged the state to give concern to the Joint Committee formed representing, the Missieya and Dinka Ngok.

So he said the committee could contribute positively in the stability of Abyei area.

