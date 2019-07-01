Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry Engineer Abdulrahman Ajab has issued an administrative decision forming a committee to review industrial and commercial laws and other laws related under his chairmanship and membership of others. The decision stipulated the duties and powers of the committee in listing the laws related to the industry, commerce and other laws to their compliance with the functions and tasks of the ministry in such a way as to give the ministry more powers and jurisdictions, as well as proposals on the mandate of the states and the removal of intersections in the fields of industry and trade.
Sudan: Committee to Review the Laws of Industry and Trade Formed
Sudan
A Sudanese doctors group says five people have been killed and several seriously wounded in a day of demonstrations… Read more »
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.