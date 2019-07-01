Sudan: Rapid Support Forces Says Three of Its Men Injured By Gunshots in Demonstrations

Khartoum — The spokesman of the Armed Forces, Brig. Adam Gumaa, announced that three men of the Rapid Support Forces three men of the Rapid Support Forces were wounded by gunshot at Medical Corps area in Omdurman in the demonstrations called by the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, while they were intercepted by the security services to enter Khartoum.

In a press conference he held Sunday evening at Al-Amal Hospital, Brig. Gumma held the demonstrators responsible for the injuries inflicted on the Rapid Support Forces, because the shots came from the direction of the demonstrators, noting that the Rapid Support Forces and the rest of the security services were in the direction of the greater Omdurman city.

He said that the demonstrators suddenly began throwing stones at the security services, forcing the police to use tear gas to disperse them, adding that surprisingly, the Rapid Support Forces came under direct fire from the demonstrators and the Youth and Children Palace and three citizens were injured and Transferred to another hospital.

Brig. Gumaa said that by these incidents the demonstration have lost their peacefulness, warning that the security authorities are pursuing the infiltrators who opened fire on the security forces, adding that they will be detected in the coming few hours.