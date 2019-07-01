Nigeria: Ethiopian Customs to Seize Undeclared Currencies Above $3,000 From Travelers

The Ethiopian Customs and Revenue Authority has stepped up its moves to commence seizure of foreign currencies and valuables in excess of 3,000 dollars.

Friday Akpan, acting spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said this in a statement on Friday.

Mr Akpan said the rule on the forfeiture of undeclared valuables applies to all passengers travelling to Ethiopia or transiting.

The ministry, therefore, urged all prospective Nigerian travelers to take note of this development and adhere strictly to avoid undue embarrassment at their airport.

Mr Akpan said the Embassy of Nigeria in Addis Ababa was engaging the Ethiopian authorities to secure the release of undeclared monies seized from Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in January, the Embassy and Permanent Mission of Nigeria in Ethiopia had earlier informed Nigerian travelers on the seizure plans of excess currencies by the Ethiopian Authorities.

The information prior was aimed at safeguarding Nigerian travelers from having their monies and valuables confiscated by the Ethiopian authorities.

