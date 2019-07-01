29 June 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ethiopian Customs to Seize Undeclared Currencies Above $3,000 From Travelers

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Ethiopian Customs and Revenue Authority has stepped up its moves to commence seizure of foreign currencies and valuables in excess of 3,000 dollars.

Friday Akpan, acting spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said this in a statement on Friday.

Mr Akpan said the rule on the forfeiture of undeclared valuables applies to all passengers travelling to Ethiopia or transiting.

The ministry, therefore, urged all prospective Nigerian travelers to take note of this development and adhere strictly to avoid undue embarrassment at their airport.

Mr Akpan said the Embassy of Nigeria in Addis Ababa was engaging the Ethiopian authorities to secure the release of undeclared monies seized from Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in January, the Embassy and Permanent Mission of Nigeria in Ethiopia had earlier informed Nigerian travelers on the seizure plans of excess currencies by the Ethiopian Authorities.

The information prior was aimed at safeguarding Nigerian travelers from having their monies and valuables confiscated by the Ethiopian authorities.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Islamic Cleric Rapes 16-Year-Old but Claims She's His Wife

An Islamic cleric in Osun State, Habeebulah Abdulrahman, (popularly known as Al-Edewy), has been accused of raping a… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.