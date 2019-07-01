Ethiopian Organizations Shine in African Kaizen Award

Two Ethiopian organizations, MAA Garment and Textiles and Amhara Water Well Drilling Enterprise have claimed top positions in the first African KAIZEN award held in Tunis, Tunisia, from June 25 to 26, 2019.

Out of the 16 organizations and one team (circle) that were nominated for the first African KAIZEN award, MAA Garment shared the "Outstanding" level award with Tanzanian's A to Z Textile Mills Ltd, registering significant improvements in quality and waste management after effective application of kaizen.

Located in the capital of the Tigran Regional State, Mekelle, in Northern part of Ethiopia, MAA Garment has realized a wide range of improvements in productivity by implementing ten advanced level kaizen projects within their company, a statement sent from JICA Ethiopia said.

Owned by Kebire Enterprises PLC, MAA Garment and Textile factory started operation in 2004 and with integrated textile and garment facilities incorporating Spinning, Knitting, Dyeing, Stitching and Embroidery. It is also one of few local companies which not only embraced kaizen but managed to implement advanced level projects.

On the other hand, Amhara Water Well Drilling Enterprise together with Lumen Special Cables of South Africa and SOMEF TUNISIE of Tunisia has taken the "Excellent" award, while the Kanyama First Level Hospital in Zambia secured the "Exemplary" award at Tunis.

According to JICA's statement, winner of the first African KAIZEN award will be represented at the upcoming Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 7), taking part in the kaizen side-events and having the chance to visit Japanese enterprises and the application of the "original kaizen".