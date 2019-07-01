Ethiopia: Week 28 EPL Matches to Resume Today

The Ethiopian Primer League (EPL) week 28 matches are set to be staged this weekend across the country as the competition is drawing to a conclusion in the coming two weeks. Remaining matches will resume today in various regional stadiums. The match between St. George and Welwalo Adigrat will be held in the capital.
Due to last week's political tension in the country, several EPL games have been postponed by the Ethiopian Football Federation (EFF). This weekend's fixtures will continue with Mekele City entertaining South Police, Adama facing Fasil City and Sidama Coffee playing against Dire Dawa City.
With the EPL season coming to an end, there are no clear leaders or an outright champion from the pack, with the last two weeks becoming crucial to determine the champion. Fasil City top the table with 52 points, Mekele 70 Enderta follows with 50 points while Sidama sit third after collecting 49 points.
Meanwhile, the EFF has announced that week 29 EPL matches are scheduled to be held on July 3, 2019.
Week 29 EPL fixtures
Wednesday, July 3, 2019
Bahir Dar City Vs Jimma Aba Jiffar
Woliata Dicha Vs Adama City
Welwalo Adigrat Vs Shire Endesillassie
South Police Vs Ethiopia Coffee
Dire Dawa City Vs Hawasa City
Dedebit Vs Sidama Coffee
Fasil City Vs St. George
Defense Vs Mekele City
