Ethiopia: Army, Niss Gets New Appointees

By Dawit Endeshaw

Following the tragic death of the Army Chief of Staff, General Seare Mekonnen, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has given new appointments to head the army and the national intelligence service.

The Prime Minister Appointed, General Adem Mohammed who was the head of National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), as Chief of the General Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) whereas his deputy at NISS, Demelash Gebremichael has been appointed as the Director of the Intelligence Services.

In addition, Molla Hailemaraim (Lt. Gen), who was serving as the head of logistics department at the ENDF, is also appointed as the head of the Ground Forces of the national army.

In related news, General Abrha Woldemaraim, aka Quarter, passed away while under medical treatment in Thailand, The Reporter has learnt.

Abrha traveled to Thailand a few months ago to receive a medical treatment there. He was among the four full generals appointed after 1991. The retired general is mostly known for his service as the head of the East Command of ENDF. He has also led different operations in the Eastern fronts, particularly during a number of battles between the National defense and the then terrorist groups in Somali Regional State.

His death (of natural causes) came days after the tragic incident whereby his former comrade General Seare, chief of the national army was killed by his bodyguard at this residence in Addis Ababa.

Abrha was promoted to a full general back in February 2018, during the administration of Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn. For a brief period of time, he severed as a head of Operations, main department at the National Defense. Later, after Prime Minister Abiy came to power, General Abrha went into retirement.

