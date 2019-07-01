Namibia: Kamanjab Schools Get Extra Classrooms

Extra classrooms are currently under construction at two schools at Kamanjab in the Kunene region at a cost of N$1,5 million.

Kunene regional education director Angeline Jantze said the need for classrooms in the region cannot be overemphasised.

"The Directorate of Education, Arts and Culture is receiving an amount annually to address the shortage of classrooms from the central government, but the amount is not enough to address all needs," Jantze told The Namibian recently.

Two classrooms are under construction at DF /Uirab Primary School, which has an enrolment of 573 pupils from Grade 0 to Grade 7.

The two classrooms are being built at a cost of N$680 000.

Kamanjab Combined School, which caters for 618 pupils from Grade 0 to Grade 10, is constructing two classrooms for N$830 000.

According Jantze, Kamanjab Combined School has been identified as one of the schools to cater for senior secondary pupils in the area, and will offer classes up to Grade 11.

"That is the reason the school was identified to receive at least two classrooms for the curriculum extension. The school is still having additional classroom needs, but as an alternative, they are using the study room in the hostel and the school hall for the time being," Jantze added.

She said DF /Uirab Primary School struggled with classrooms for the past years, and the school authorities were renting the hall and dormitories at the Evangelical Lutheran Church hostel at Kamanjab.

Jantze did not, however, reveal how much was paid in rent at the Evangelical Lutheran Church hostel. Last year, DF /Uirab Primary School used tents for classrooms due to overcrowding.

The education director added that the Directorate of Education is doing its best to provide classrooms to schools in need, although not enough.