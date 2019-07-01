Sudan: At Least Five Killed and Dozens Injured At 'Marches of the Millions' in Sudan

Khartoum — The military junta killed at least five during peaceful protest in Sudan, four of which in Omdurman, sources told Radio Dabanga and other media tonight. At least 31 people were injured, some of them severely.

Thousands of people took part in mass demonstrations, the 'Marches of the millions', to demand civilian rule in Sudan earlier today, not only in Khartoum, but in many cities in other states of Sudan as well.

The Rapid Support Forces reacted to the protests in Omdurman with excessive force, killing at least four people. The Sudanese Doctors Central Committee reported that two of the victims were dr. Mamoun Bashir Al Tayeb, 50 years old, and Mohammed Osman, 20 years old. Serious injuries were also reported.

El Gedaref

The Sudanese Doctors Central Committee also reported that the military junta stormed the Gedaref hospital and that shots were fired within the hospital.

El Obeid

Protestors confirmed to Radio Dabanga that at least three people were shot and injured in El Obeid when they were protesting earlier today.

Kassala

Protests in Kassala have been met with violence from the authorities tonight as well. The same happened in Port Sudan.

