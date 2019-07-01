3 June 2019

SudaNow (Khartoum)

Sudan: Seven Dead and Over 180 Injured in Sunday's Demonstrations

Khartoum — Seven demonstrators were killed and at least 180 other injured during the one million man march called for by the opposition, Forces for Freedom and Change, to press for transition into civilian rule in the Sudan.

The Undersecretary at the Ministry of Health, Dr Suliaman Abdul Gabar, said twenty seven of those injured were by bullets and the others injured by tear gas canisters and other bruises . Those injured included three from the Rapid Support Forces.

The injured, he said, are receiving medical treatment in a number of hospitals in Khartoum and other towns in the Sudan.

