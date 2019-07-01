Sudan: Two Dead and Dozens Injured in Sunday's Protest Demonstrations

Khartoum — Two demonstrators were killed and scores of other injured during the one million man march called for by the opposition, Forces for Freedom and Change, to press for transition into civilian rule in the Sudan.

The Undersecretary at the Ministry of Health, Dr Suliaman Abdul Gabar, said the two civilians were killed in Khartoum, the national capital, and in Atbara, north of the national capital, while dozens of others were injured in the various other states, including three from the Rapid Support Forces.

The state minister gave details of injuries of at least 70 demonstrators and soldiers, mostly by tear gas canisters and plastic bullets.

The injured, he said, are receiving medical treatment in a number of hospitals in Khartoum and other towns in the Sudan.