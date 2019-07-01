Sudan: Lt. Gen. Daglo Affirms TMC Role in Protecting Revolution and Citizens

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, pointed out that the role of the TMC includes the sponsoring and protection of the revolution until holding the elections, stressing that the tasks of the TMC also include the protection of citizens and preservation of the revolution's peacefulness.

Addressing a mass rally in Eastern of the Nile area, the TMC Deputy Chairman announced that wide strides have been reached in the dialogue with the Forces of Freedom and Change, explaining that the TMC hopes to achieve an inclusive agreement that does not exclude any party to guarantee absence of problems during the transitional period.

Lt. Gen. Daglo has described the change happened in April 11 as a genuine one that keeps no place for any corrupt.

He lauded the role of the native administration, the Sufi sects and the youths at the villages of the Eastern of the Nile area, affirming the TMC concern with security and livelihood of citizens.

He pledged that a civilian government of competencies will be formed shortly through an inclusive and just agreement with the political forces.