30 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Medani People to Present National Reconciliation Initiative Addressed to TMC

Medani — Medani city's citizens, headed by Abdel-Moniem Abdel-Al are engaged in preparing an initiative to be presented to Transitional Military Council (TMC).

The objective of the initiative was to boost the Ethiopian mediation, the ongoing negations between TMC, the Professional Alliance and the Forces of Freedom and Change.

The initiative also supports the endeabvors for the formation of a Transitional National Government which is acceptable by all components of civil society and it recommends maintaining of justice.

SUNA learned that the initiative was crystalized Sunday morning at a broad meeting held at Gezira club.

The meeting was attended by political parties, community leaders and citizens of Medani city.

