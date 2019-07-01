Namibia: Swapo Directs Lüderitz to Halt Power Agreement

SWAPO'S leadership at Lüderitz has directed the town council to stop an intended partnership that would result in a private company taking over the electricity supply mandate in the area, a deal worth an estimated N$1 billion in 10 years.

The announcement was made by the ruling party's Lüderitz district spokesperson, Bessly Makaula, in a media statement last week. It follows a report by The Namibian last week that Swapo politicians are pushing for Walvis Bay company Conselect Engineering - owned by politically connected businessman Wiseman Molatzi - to take over the N$100 million-a-year power supply deal.

According to Makaula, the party directed the Lüderitz Town Council to reconsider all options regarding the upgrading of the electrical infrastructure of the town, including reversing their resolution about the application to form a joint venture with any third party.

"And that a fully constituted council meeting be called to halt the proposed joint venture, and to allow for consultation with all stakeholders, for the best solution to be sought," he said.

The party also called on the Lüderitz Town Council to use its own finances to upgrade the dilapidated electrical infrastructure network, and to recruit suitably qualified electrical engineers to upgrade the town's electricity infrastructure.

"Lastly, (council must) give the Lüderitz community the assurance that our electricity will not be outsourced as electricity supply is the main source of revenue for the Lüderitz Town Council," Makaula said.

The latest move by the Swapo politicians comes after an intervention by the Electricity Control Board last week, which also summoned the town council to explain the intended partnership, which has been described by people familiar with the matter as a rip-off to the town.

Community members objected to the proposed joint venture, and took to the streets in protest. Residents questioned the motives of the town's politicians hell-bent on pushing through the deal against the advice of technocrats, who explained that council has sufficient capacity to run its own electricity affairs.

Technocrats also warned that the planned deal could cripple the electricity division of council, as well as push up the cost of electricity at the town.

Urban and rural development minister Peya Mushelenga defended his ministry, saying the procedures were not yet complete for his ministry to sign the deal.

"As required, the agreement was submitted to the attorney general for scrutiny to see if it complies with the joint ventures envisaged by the act," he told The Namibian yesterday.

Mushelenga said a business plan is yet to be submitted to the ministry.

"This means if the joint venture is not advantageous to the town council and its residents, the town council will not establish the envisaged joint venture," Mushelenga added.

The council's total income per year is N$150 million, of which N$100 million comes from the electricity department, a document revealed.

A submission by the council's strategic executive for finance, Thomas Shipepe, seen by The Namibian, cautions the council's management committee - a powerful political body consisting of councillors - against approving the deal.

He said the electricity division has consistently made a profit, and warned that the proposed outsourcing joint venture would kill the council's surplus, and cause severe financial losses in the division. According to the proposed agreement, the Lüderitz Town Council will form a new company called Lüderitz Electricity (Pty) Ltd to accommodate the interests of the council. This company will then merge with Conselect to form Atlantic Electricity Pty.

Council will have 60% ownership in Atlantic Electricity, and Conselect will have a 40% stake.