Namibia: Angula Hits Back At Nekongo

Former prime minister Nahas Angula says the current confusion caused by division and mistrust among Swapo members was a cause for serious concern.

Angula said the events taking place in the party, including the issue of members expressing their intentions to contest elections as independent candidates, shows that the party's leadership still needs to do more to bring members together to resolve differences emanating from the 2017 elective congress.

"Some of us are watching in horror what is going on in the party. Our history is being destroyed. We are not resentful about what happened in the past. We have made our contribution already," he stated.

The veteran politician was responding to accusations by Swapo Party Youth League secretary Ephraim Nekongo that some senior members of the party, who were defeated at the 2017 elective congress, are to blame for the divisions in the party.

Nekongo told a media event last week that the issue of party members declaring themselves independent candidates was being engineered by some senior Swapo members, who have refused to come to terms with the outcomes of the party's 2017 elective congress.

"I know some of these problems are coming from the elders, the upper youth [senior members]. Sometimes, when they are divided, they bring that division to all of us, and this is bringing us the problem that we are in now. Just because they were not elected, some feel they must now create a rebellion. We cannot allow that," Nekongo said.

He furthermore urged the party's politburo and central committee to take appropriate action against the "so-called independent candidates, the hibernators and their agents", because they will destroy the party if they are not stopped.

He further claimed that some allegedly aggrieved senior leaders, independent candidates and the media were holding meetings at Swapo offices.

Swapo's 6th elective congress of 2017 chose president Hage Geingob as the party's president.

He beat Angula and former youth minister Jerry Ekandjo, who had both contested for the same position.

The congress also elected all of Geingob's preferred candidates: international relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, former urban and rural development minister Sophia Shaningwa, and former deputy prime minister Marco Hausiku.

They defeated other party stalwarts, including former secretary general Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana and ex-minister Helmut Angula. Geingob's supporters also dominate the 84-member central committee - Swapo's highest decision-making body between congresses.

Angula said Nekongo was hallucinating when he linked the issues of independent candidates to defeated party members.

By making such "vague accusations", Nekongo was himself contributing to the division and confusion in the party, he added.

Angula advised that to prevent members from declaring themselves as independent candidates, the party's leadership must come up with platforms at which members can raise concerns, and be heard.

Instead of making accusations about senior members, he said Nekongo must take charge and convince other young people why they should not challenge the party as independent candidates.

"Political office is not everything. We joined Swapo to liberate the country, and now that that task is done, we want to bequeath the country to young people with sober minds, and not the ones who just stand up and make unsubstantiated statements at press conferences. The hallucination will not take us anywhere," he stressed.

Angula then challenged Nekongo to provide evidence of his accusations.

He added that Nekongo's remarks also show that the party has now been reduced to "some kind of a cash cow" to reward people.

"If we alienate other people, they might take other routes. I think another thing people are resentful about is that the party has been turned into some kind of a cash cow. They want to get jobs and tenders," Angula continued.

"When he was still in nappies, we were there. I joined Swapo when I was 20 years old. This is our history," he said.

Iivula-Ithana also expressed dismay at Nekongo's remarks, saying he wants to cause confusion in the party.

"Those who declared themselves independent have names. He [Nekongo] must not play cheap politics to try and confuse people. If I want to be an independent candidate, I do not see the reason to go behind someone's back. I can do it myself if I want. But I did not do that because of my personal conviction and respect for the party," she reasoned.

Nekongo has not been answering his mobile phone since last week.