Malawi: Ex-Blantyre Legislators Kaphuka, Kachingwe Recycle Themselves in UTM

Former legislators in Blantyre Samuel Kaphuka and Nicholous Kachingwe have joined the UTM Party of immediate past vice president Saulos Chilima.

Kaliati welcomes Kaphuka and Kachingwe (L)

Kaphuka, the former Member of Parliament for Blantyre West besides being the proprietor of Kaphuka Private Schools, was welcomed in UTM by the party secretary general Patricia Kaliati at a rally Chilima addressed on Sunday.

The rally was held at Njamba Freedom Park and was televised live.

Also welcomed was Kachingwe, formerly a legislator for Blantyre -Lunzu.

Both Kaphuka and Kachingwe were in the United Democratic Front (UDF) administration and Kaphuka served as deputy minister of educations.

"We have joined UTM to advance the mission of the party. We are many of us who have joined UTM," Kaphuka said.

"In you Chilima, we have seen quality leadership," he added.

The two have changed parties since then with Kaphuka being the most nomadic politican having joined People's Party, then Malawi Congress Party (MCP) before joining the UTM.

Both Kaphuka and Kachingwe, who contested the May 21 Tripartite Elections and lost, said UTM offers that hope for the national development.