Tanzania: Work Closely With NGOs, State States

THE government will not tolerate any regional authority that doesn't cooperate with Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), and any other philanthropic movement, which supplements its services to the public.

That was said recently by Tanzania Commission for AIDS (TACAIDS), Director of Advocacy and Information, Jumanne Issango.

He was winding up a week-long training session in Dar es Salaam organised by Ariel Glaser Pediatric Aids Healthcare Initiative (AGPAHI), to educate HIV+ children on how to respond and handle stigma they may be facing in the society.

He said that the government was impressed by such NGOs' work that is assisting it to address HIV/ AIDS far into remote areas, adding: "I ask regions where AGPAHI is aspiring to end AIDS in children, and early detection and treatment of cervical cancer among women of reproductive age.

They should also ensure prevention of motherto- child transmission and tackle new HIV cases and if possible eliminate stigma in the public."

He further said that any child who is HIV+should rest assured like their counterpart adults that the government would not abandon them, including bereaved ones.

They will still be given free ARVs to prolong their lives." Mr Issango noted that such children like others should also study hard under the free education system so that they realise their dreams, saying: "Being HIV+ should not mean one is condemned to die, one can still live and study to be a pilot and even president."

The director also reminded the children to keep on taking their daily doses, saying; "No one should be duped into stopping to take daily ARVs, as scientists are still seeking a permanent cure."

On their side, AGPAHI Communication and Advocacy Manager, Agnes Kabigi said her NGO that focuses on eliminating HIV spread in children currently operating in Mara, Shinyanga, Mwanza and Simiyu regions organised the training for the children infected with the virus to share experiences, and be reminded on the importance of taking ARVs daily.