1 July 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: COZA Pastor, Fatoyinbo, Takes Leave of Absence From Pulpit

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Biodun Fatoyinbo/Instagram
COZA Pastor, Fatoyinbo, takes leave of absence from pulpit.
By Victor Ogunyinka

Embattled senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo, has announced that he will proceed on a leave of absence from the pulpit of God.

This is not unconnected with the rising rape allegations, more recently by Busola Dakolo, wife of a musician, who accused Pastor Fatoyinbo of raping her twice.

Pastor Fatoyinbo on his verified Instagram page wrote that "the past few days have been sobering for me. I have taken time to pray and seek spiritual counsel from church leaders around the world who feel very concerned about the ongoing reports in media.

"I have solicited their guidance on actions I should take that are honouring to our Lord Jesus Christ and the work He has called me to do...

Read full release here:

MY CONFIDENCE IN THE LORD REMAINS UNWAVERING.

A post shared by Biodun Fatoyinbo (@biodunfatoyinbo) on Jul 1, 2019 at 1:55am PDT

It should be recalled that some anti-rape protesters stormed the headquarters church of COZA and the Lagos branch on Sunday, carrying placards.

Fatoyinbo has since denied the allegations.

More on This

Rape Scandal - Lawyers Ask Police to Investigate COZA Pastor

The Coalition of Public Interest Lawyers and Advocates (COPA) has urged the police to immediately commence investigation… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.