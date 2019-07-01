Nigeria: COZA Pastor, Fatoyinbo, Takes Leave of Absence From Pulpit

Photo: Biodun Fatoyinbo/Instagram

COZA Pastor, Fatoyinbo, takes leave of absence from pulpit.

Embattled senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo, has announced that he will proceed on a leave of absence from the pulpit of God.

This is not unconnected with the rising rape allegations, more recently by Busola Dakolo, wife of a musician, who accused Pastor Fatoyinbo of raping her twice.

Pastor Fatoyinbo on his verified Instagram page wrote that "the past few days have been sobering for me. I have taken time to pray and seek spiritual counsel from church leaders around the world who feel very concerned about the ongoing reports in media.

"I have solicited their guidance on actions I should take that are honouring to our Lord Jesus Christ and the work He has called me to do...

It should be recalled that some anti-rape protesters stormed the headquarters church of COZA and the Lagos branch on Sunday, carrying placards.

Fatoyinbo has since denied the allegations.