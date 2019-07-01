Sudan: Dr. Al-Jack calls on private sector to address economic problem

Khartoum — The Professor of Economics at the University of Khartoum Mohamed Al-Jack Ahmed has called on the private sector to contribute to the containment of the economic crisis in the country through a scientific planning approach for the enforcement of various projects to support the national economy.

Prof. Al-Jack said, in statement to SUNA, that the Sudanese private sector enjoyed excellent relations with its counterparts at the regional and international levels, in addition to the financial and modern technical capabilities, which enable it to enter into smart economic partnerships to promote economic reform programs, stressing the need to speed up the enforcement of the law of economic partnership between the public and private sectors announced by the Ministry of Finance during the last period to tighten coordination and integration of roles to serve the causes of the economy, urging the private sector to develop initiatives with the participation of a wide range of experts and specialists to find critical solutions to the economic crisis experienced by the country. Calling for the adoption of policies consistent with the requirements of the current situation and obligations of the moment in the country that dictate the review of all economic, fiscal and monetary policies.