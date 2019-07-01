Zimbabwe: Zimpapers Shines At Agric Awards

Zimpapers journalists scooped numerous awards at last Friday's inaugural Agriculture Media Awards 2019 held in Harare, demonstrating the dominance of the country's largest integrated media firm.

Herald deputy news editor Africa Moyo was the first runner-up in the agricultural finance and development category, which was won by Zimpapers Bulawayo branch online editor Stanford Chiwanga.

Sydney Mubaiwa, The Herald's Masvingo correspondent, also scooped the first runner-up prize in the agricultural equipment, mechanisation, irrigation, storage and innovation category, which was won by Sunday News' Dumisani Nsingo.

Nsingo bagged the best reporter award in two other categories -- small ruminants, and the oilseeds sector. He was also first runner-up in the poultry sector.

The Sunday Mail Society editor Garikai Mazara won the sustainable agriculture, climate change and environment (smart agriculture) best reporter award while Kwayedza's Muchaneta Chimuka emerged first runner-up in the small grains sector.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, who was guest speaker, said agriculture was the backbone of the economy supporting 70 percent of the population, hence the need for journalists to play a critical role in scrutinising the sector's threats and opportunities.

"Zimbabwe is predominantly a farming nation with even those in urban areas engaging in agriculture to augment earnings to sustain livelihoods.

"Agriculture is one of the anchor pillars in Government's Vision 2030 that seeks to transform Zimbabwe into an upper middle class income economy," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos said the awards will facilitate agricultural information collection and dissemination to citizens.

"I urge the media fraternity to sharpen their pencils and influence positive improvements in the coverage of agriculture-related news and to advocate for policy and optimum conditions for the success of the industry," said Deputy Minister Haritatos.

The brainchild of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society, the awards were sponsored by a number of companies.