Namibia: Businesswomen Launch Conference

The Economist Businesswomen Projects launched the annual businesswomen's conference last Thursday, in partnership with Telecom Namibia and Standard Bank.

The conference is scheduled for Ongwediva in August this year, and is seen as an opportunity for the transfer of skills and expertise to ensure the personal development of women.

Speaking at the event, Nomvula Kondombolo-Kambinda, corporate communications and public relations head at Telecom Namibia, said: "As sponsors, we are pleased with the balance of topics usually covered during the conference, and trust that all women taking part will walk away with skills they can use in their careers or business ventures."

She said the Namibian businesswomen's conference is a great platform for knowledge-sharing and entrepreneurial growth, and Telecom is proud to be a sponsor contributing the required funds to ensure the event is hosted.

"Telecom Namibia contributed N$276 713 towards the overall activities of the Namibia businesswomen project for the year. This sponsorship does not only ensure that the various events under the businesswomen project are hosted successfully, but that it has a long-term positive impact on the participants," Kondombolo-Kambinda added.

The conference also presents an effective platform to help cultivate a new generation of entrepreneurs and professionals, and she expressed the hope that the organising team will again put together an experienced panel of speakers to steer conversations in the right direction.

"I trust the event will be dominated by positive debates that would spark innovative ideas, and that these ideas would be brought to life to help turn around our economy," Kondombolo-Kambinda added, encouraging all women in the northern parts of the country and those who can travel to the area to attend the conference.

The chairperson of the Economist Businesswomen Projects, Desere Lundon-Muller, explained that the aim of the conference "is to create an opportunity for women to share their expertise and skills, networks, support one another, and to create worthwhile business relationships".

"Together, all women create a business-driven membership network that encourages entrepreneurship and promotes personal development and management skills," she added.

The event was attended by Sara Elago, patron of the conference and Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 1999, Isack Hamata from Standard Bank Namibia, and Silas Newaka from the Namibia Business Innovation Centre, who are co-sponsors.

The innovation centre is the implementing partner, and will provide business skills and training.