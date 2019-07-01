Namibia: Land Reform Criticises N$26m Justice Deal

The land reform ministry says it is surprised that the justice ministry entered into negotiations to pay N$26 million for an office building that the government estimated to cost N$12 million.

The Namibian reported two weeks ago that the finance ministry had blocked a proposal by the justice ministry to buy the building for N$26 million in Windhoek to accommodate the Office of the Ombudsman, which has been renting the property since 2008.

The justice ministry claimed the land reform ministry did not provide them with a report to explain how they concluded that the property is worth N$12 million.

However, the land reform ministry's valuer general, Rudolf Nanuseb, rejected that claim, insisting that the justice ministry did not request for a detailed report.

"I was surprised that colleagues at the Ministry of Justice entered negotiations without involving us because we know how these private valuators operate," he told The Namibian last week.

The valuer general's office evaluates all property being sold or bought by the government.

"We were only asked to do a valuation and advice on the price, which is what we have done. The report is available, had they requested it, we would have given it to them," he added.

Nanuseb advised government agencies to stop entering property negotiations with private sellers without involving his office.

"By law, that is why this office exists, to ensure that taxpayers' money is protected when a property is bought. The government should never overpay for any property it wants to buy," he stressed.

The justice ministry's executive director, Issaskar Ndjoze, insisted last week that they never received a report from their counterparts at land reform.

"We requested a report, but the government valuators could not provide it to us; they only gave us a letter indicating the valuation price," he told The Namibian last week.

He said an impression was created by the news report that his ministry was engaged in a questionable deal.

Ndjoze and his deputy, Gladice Pickering, invited The Namibian last week to explain the transaction.

He admitted that the price difference between the government valuators' estimate and what the owners of the building want was too big.

The owners of the building initially asked for N$30 million, but the price was reduced to N$26 million, he said.

"We needed them to convince us that they are not just trying to make money," Ndjoze said, adding that the ministry then appointed an independent valuator.

Pierewiet Wilders Valuations was hired, and they came up with a valuation of N$25,5 million.

However, the finance ministry declined to pay, saying it will only pay if the seller accepts the government's valuation.

As a result of the stalemate in the talks between the justice ministry and the owners of the Ausspannplatz building, Exclusive Linen CC, the rent agreement will not be renewed when it lapses in December next year.

The justice ministry's top two technocrats also explained that the ministry explored other options before attempting to buy the building.

The other option, according to the two, was to construct a new building at the site were the Office of the Ombudsman was initially housed, just across parliament.

Ndjoze said an architectural report declared that building unsafe for human occupation. This meant demolishing it and rebuilding, which would cost the ministry N$80 million.

Office space remains one of the biggest hurdles facing the administration of justice in Namibia, with the justice ministry paying an estimated N$20 million every year in office rentals, Ndjoze stated.

According to him, many of the offices under the ministry, especially in Windhoek, have staff scattered all over the city.

The legal aid directorate, renting in Katutura, does not have enough space, and officials work in a cramped environment.

The attorney general's offices are not centralised, and operate from different buildings around Windhoek's central business district, he added.