Namibia: Judiciary 'Whistle-Blower' Arrested Over Death Threats

A Clerk in the Office of the Judiciary is trying to get released on bail after he was arrested over death threats he allegedly made against the executive director and senior officials in the office.

Testifying during a bail hearing in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court last week, Simon Ngidinwa Mwandi (25) said he sent threatening email messages to the executive director in the Office of the Judiciary, Rolanda van Wyk, because he was left frustrated by her inaction after he had reported alleged corruption in the office to her.

Mwandi told magistrate Linus Samunzala that he anonymously informed Van Wyk and senior management in the judiciary in email messages that he had discovered an unprocedural - and in his view corrupt - appointment of an official that had been made in the office.

When he did not see any action being taken by Van Wyk and the management, he also sent emails to staff in the finance and human resources departments of the judiciary, Mwandi said.

Still not satisfied with the lack of response to his messages, he then sent similar emails to the police, the Anti-Corruption Commission, the Office of Chief Justice Peter Shivute, judges of the High Court, the Public Service Commission, the Affirmative Repositioning pressure group and its leader Job Amupanda, and The Namibian, Mwandi said.

He said when he still did not see any action being taken, he sent further messages to Van Wyk, in which he set a deadline at the end of June for action to be taken, and warned her that she would lose her life if she did not act as he demanded.

Mwandi also made a reference to the fatal shooting that took place in the offices of the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria in the City Centre building in Windhoek on 28 January, indicating that if his demands were not met, that incident could be repeated in the Office of the Judiciary.

Mwandi was arrested on 21 June, after police investigators traced the internet protocol address of the computer he had used to send the anonymous emails.

He has been charged with counts of intimidation, assault by threat, and theft, alternatively unlawful use of property. The charges of intimidation and assault by threat are based on threats that Mwandi is alleged to have made against Van Wyk from March to June this year.

In the theft charge, the state is alleging that Mwandi stole payrolls of the Office of the Judiciary and wages bills of judges of the Supreme Court between March and June.

Under cross-examination from public prosecutor Bernadine Bertolini on Friday, Mwandi said he retrieved copies of the judiciary's payrolls from its computer system because he wanted to show how an official previously attached to the ministry of health had, according to him, been corruptly appointed in the Office of the Judiciary.

In addition to that, though, he also obtained copies of the salaries and allowances being paid to judges, and provided that to a journalist, Mwandi said.

"I believe it was made for a good cause," he said about the information that he gathered from the computer system of the judiciary and then sent on to various parties. "The aim was to expose the wrong."

A police officer investigating the case, warrant officer Deon Garoeb, told the court on Friday that death threats were made against Van Wyk and six other senior officials in the judiciary in emails sent by Mwandi.

Such threats need to be taken seriously, Garoëb said. He told the magistrate that in his view, it would not be in the interest of the administration of justice or of the public to grant bail to Mwandi, as he feared that the threats could be carried out if Mwandi were to be released from custody.

Garoëb also said the investigation was still in an early stage, and suspected accomplices of Mwandi could still be arrested as well. However, according to Mwandi's defence lawyer, Trevor Brockerhoff, his client was a whistle-blower who tried to report suspected corruption. The threats made by him were merely "idle threats" that were not to be carried out, Brockerhoff said.

The bail hearing is due to continue today.