1 July 2019

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Luano Railway Project Gets Tshisekedi Thumbs-Up

By Rebecca Mushota

The ongoing Zambia International Trade Fair (ZITF) may have already paid off for one of the exhibitors.

The Luano Railway Project got the presidential thumbs-up from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Felix Tshisekedi, who was the guest of honour at the official opening on Friday, alongside his host Edgar Lungu.

The project, a Private Public Partnership by a group of Zambians, is aimed at establishing a US$6 billion railway line from Kasama to Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

