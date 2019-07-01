Zimbabwe: Tajamuka Calls for Demonstration Fall On Deaf Ears

It is business as usual in the capital Harare, as Zimbabweans turned a deaf ear to the calls to a nationwide stay-away by pressure group Tajamuka\Sesijikile.

The demonstration were meant to force the Emmerson Mnangagwa led government to deal with the economic situation that the country is currently facing or to force then to give in to round table negotiations which will involve all political parties fronted by a neutral mediator.

The movement's leader, Promise Mkwananzi who is in hiding since the January violence, was seen on social media encouraging Zimbabwe not to report for work at their different workplaces on 1 July. Unfortunately, the calls fell on deaf ears as it was business as usual in Harare.

Mkwananzi and other movement leaders posted last week on Facebook and other social media platforms that the Emerson Mnangagwa led government has caused the general populace to suffer with no electricity as well as escalating prices of basic commodities. Taking this into mind, they challenges people to react and shut down Zimbabwe.

"Fellow Zimbabweans, we have called for a peaceful stay-away which will start on 1 July 2019 to Friday the 5th of July 2019. During this period we expect President Mnangagwa to address the nation and to do something about the political crisis which the country is facing," said Mkwananzi last week on social media.

Zimbabweans where seen queuing for the Zupco buses in the morning as usual while other were seen at different pick up points waiting for private transport.

However, the Zimbabwe Republic Police was in full preparation as its members were seen patrolling most streets in the capital with water canons on standby.

The pressure group has been involved in demonstrations even during the Robert Mugabe era accusing him of failing to properly run the country.