Ghana: EXAHA Honours 8 Ghanaians for Extraordinary Service

Extraordinary Achievement and Heroes of Africa (EXAHA) on Saturday bestowed honorary titles to eight deserving Ghanaians for their extraordinary achievements in their pursuit for sustainable development in Africa.

EXOHA in collaboration with the Alfred Nobel University in Ukraine presented Honorary Doctorates, Honorary Professors and Professor Emeritus statuses to the awardees in recognition of how they applied vision, passion, preparation, courage, perseverance, integrity and the African dream into their own lives.

EXOHA is an organisation working with the United Nations Global compact, African Union and other universities, with the aim of profiling and recognising extraordinary achievers for young ones to follow.

Ms Otiko Afisa Djaba, former Minister of Children, Gender and Social Protection, and Mrs Faustina Adofo Adjagar, founder of First Choice Hair and Beauty and Bishop Jeremiah Chuku, Head of Ultimate Power Ministry Ghana were awarded the honorary doctorate.

Apostle Dr Steven Owusu Jackson, Chairman of Christ Praise International Centre, Dr Sampson Effah Apraku, Board Chairman of Samara Group of Companies, Dr Samuel Ato Duncan, President Global Peace Mission, and Dr Joseph Kobina Essibu, Executive Director, Ideal College received the honorary professor award.

Apostle Prof Dr Kwadwo Sarfo Kantanka was bestowed with the Professor Emeritus title.

Dr Milison Kwadwo Narh, former First Deputy Governor, Bank of Ghana (BoG) who chaired the function said the event was meant to inspire the youth to emulate them and to find innovative ways to improve upon the lives of Ghanaians and Africans at large.

He charged them saying, "Through this award you are being noted as good leaders in society, as such more would be expected of you to help society and to improve this country".

The former First Deputy Governor of the BoG appealed to the awardees to share with younger generations the lessons they had gained in life and the challenges they faced and how they surmounted them to spur them to fight for their dreams.

Prof Kholod Borys, President of Alfred Nobel University, in his welcome message congratulated the awardees for the extraordinary feats they achieved and hoped they would visit the university to improve upon themselves.

Dr Samuel Ato Duncan lauded Alfred Nobel University for the awards presented and expressed the hope that the government would emulate them to recognise deserving Ghanaians for their contribution to national development.

"It is great to be given this award but it is painful when your own country does not recognise your achievements," he added.