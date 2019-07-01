1 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Africa: Ashgold for Confed Cup

ASHANTIGOLD yesterday beat impressive first division one side, Nzema Kotoko 1-0 in the Tier 2 NC Special Competition Cup at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium to dance away with the giant trophy at stake.

The only goal of the thrilling afternoon was scored at the half hour mark by Mike Agyekum.

That imposing strike also granted the premiership outfit the ticket to represent the nation at the CAF Confederation Cup tournament, later in the year.

Aside the trophy, the Miners were handed a cheque for GH¢150,000 for their efforts, while the gallant losers settled for GH¢80,000.

