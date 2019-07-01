Ghana: Store Keeper Grabbed for Pouring Acid On Neighbour

A 32-year-old store keeper, Vida Odame Boadi, has been remanded by the Akim Swedru Circuit Court for pouring liquid suspected to be acid on her neighbour, Ama Dwomoh, 45.

She was charged for causing unlawful harm and would reappear before court on July 8, this year.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times.

He said both Boadi and Dwomoh lived in the same neighborhood and operated provision stores opposite each other in community 6, a suburb of Oda in the Eastern region.

They were said to have been quarreling over customer patronage for some time now.

On June 21, 2019, at about 10:30 pm, when Dwomoh after bathing poured the waste water away, she was accosted by Boadi.

Boadi poured the liquid suspected to be acid on Dwomoh.

Dwomoh, who sustained serious burns on her face, chest and arms, was rushed to the Oda Government Hospital where she was currently receiving treatment.

When Boadi was interrogated she said she poured the substance on the neighbour because she (Dwomoh) insulted her about a month ago.