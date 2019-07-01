Ghana: EC Registers 4,000 Voters in Ho Municipality

Ho — The Electoral Commission (EC) has registered more than 4,000 people in the Ho municipality, in the ongoing nationwide limited voters' registration, which began on June 17, 2019.

The voters largely include those who have just turned 18, according to Mrs Gloria Boahemaa Asante, the Ho Municipal Electoral Officer.

She said that the exercise had been smooth from the onset with no untoward incident.

Mrs Asante disclosed these when the National Chairman of the NDC, Mr Ofosu Ampofo; Mr Benjamin Kpodo, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho Central, and other leading members of the NDC, paid a visit to a registration centre at the premise of the EC here, on Saturday.

Mr Ofosu Ampofo had expressed concern over the reported breakdown of the Voter Management System (VMS), and said that could deprive some eligible voters of the opportunity to register.

However, the municipal electoral officer said that could not affect the success of the exercise.

"The VSM is connected to the internet which could go off sometimes, but we have contingency arrangements to ensure that the exercise continued to go on in case of such occurrences," Mrs Asante stated.

She said that the recent power outages could not affect the efficiency of the registration exercise, because there was a stand-by power generator at the centre.

Mrs Asante also said that the frequent rains could also not affect the exercise.

"The number of females who registered as at now is just a little above the number of males," she revealed.

According to Mrs Asante, those who registered had their passports and other identity cards and requirements readily in hand, and that facilitated the registration.

Mrs Asante said that the exercise commenced as scheduled at 7am and ended at 6pm each day.

Mr Kpodo entreated those who faced challenges at the registration centre to promptly fill the challenge forms and have them addressed as soon as possible.