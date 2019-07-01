Ghana: Wasiru in TKO Win ... to Clinch WBO Global Title

SENSATIONAL Ghanaian boxer, Wasiru 'Gyatabi' Mohammed on Saturday proved to be on his way to greater exploits when he defeated Tanzanian Loren Japhet by a technical knockout decision in the 11th round to add the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Global belt to his WBO Africa super bantamweight title.

Gyatabi brought all his strength to bear at the Dayaran Gangaram Hathiramani Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium to claim the title from the loud-mouthed Japhet who came into the fight to upset the Ghanaian.

Japheth suffered two consecutive knockdowns in the 11th round before South African referee Leslie Patrick ended the bout after the Tanzanian was unable to find his feet as he struggled to come back after the second knockdown.

It was a huge relief for the Ghanaian boxer as he put an end to his opponent's enviable pedigree of not losing in his last 11 bouts.

Wasiru has now set his eyes on the world title and looking forward to write his name in the books of Ghanaian legendary boxers.

"I'm now ready for the world title; I want the world title, am ready," the 22-year-old stated after the fight.

The Tanzanian, humbled by Gyatabi, is also looking forward to bouncing back to glory.

"I accept the defeat, I will go back to the gym and train very hard for a rematch," he stated.

Gyatabi went into the bout angry for victory as he stepped in with very dreadful jabs in the early rounds in search of a knockout.

But the 'stubborn' Tanzanian stood his grounds as he ensured that he kept himself in the bout for some time.

This was reflected in the fifth round when the Ghanaian was almost stunned as Japhet went to him in his corner with some good combinations but Gyatabi managed to get himself out of danger.

Gyatabi then woke up from his slumber to give his opponent a taste of his venom in the sixth round with some amazing jabs.

He went on to daze his opponent with more threatening jabs in the seventh round to maintain his dominance.

He continued to the 11th round when Japhet was almost pleading for mercy on the ropes, courtesy Gyatabi's hefty combinations which eventually got the Tanzanian to the canvass.

At that point, the referee had no choice than end proceedings which sent Ghanaian fans into wild jubilation - praising Gyatabi for making the nation proud.

In other fights on the night Eric Quarm beat Odartei Lartey via a unanimous decision in their six round lightweight contest.

In another middleweight bout between two debutantes, Cameroonian Lesko Sossyaa lost to Michael Ghartey in a six-round contest.