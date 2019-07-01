Ghana: WIBAT Launched in Accra to Promote Entreprenuership

The Women in Business and Tourism, Ghana (WIBAT), with the aim of building strong business skills, leadership and entrepreneurship capabilities among women in tourism sector was launched in Accra on Friday.

WIBAT, according to Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, would lead women into the key parts of tourism businesses and form a pool of future top leadership, entrepreneurs and industrialists in the sector.

Mrs Oteng-Gyasi, at the launch of WIBAT noted that, women represented about half of the available talent to organisations and economies in most countries and advised the members to project a united front to build competencies and the image of the organisation.

"It is imperative that you do not work in silos but tap into each other's strengths and share best practices, let us be united in our diversity," she said.

She urged captains of the organisation to play and champion their various assigned roles in communities and contribute effectively toward the economic growth and development of the communities as well as the country and Africa at large.

Ms Eunice Ogbugo, the President of WIBAT stated that the organisation would boost women entrepreneurship initiatives and activities in the country and empower them in their fields.

Ms Ogbugo expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for their supports for spearheading an organisation that would cater for the needs of business growth among women in the country.