Ghana: GTA Closes Down 31 Unlicensed Hospitality Facilities in ER

Koforidua — THE Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has closed down 31 hospitality and tourism facilities in the Eastern Region, as part of a nation-wide enforcement exercise to clamp down on all illegal operating facilities across the region.

The exercise which was carried out between June 25 and 27 this year, led to the closure of the facilities that were operating without a valid operational licence issued by the GTA.

The facilities were Lambert Court Hostel; Quest Lodge & Hostel; Hosannah Hostel and Ceewus Hostel at Brekusu; Madiba Hostel; Reggie Boat Hotel; Elite Hostel; Hostel 99; Supreme Hostel and Frontline Hostel in Koforidua as well as Greater Grace Guest House at Kwabeng.

The others were Cozy View Hotel and Soul Restaurant at Kyebi; Graceland Luxury Guest House; 7 Souls Hotel and Royal Masters Lodge at AkimOda; American Guest House and EnoAgyeiwaa Guest House at Asuotwene Adeiso as well as Lavco Guest House at Nsawam and Riches of Glory Guest House at Kyekyere respectively.

The rest were Star Gate Hotel, Kwahu Nteso; Bodua Corner, Apirede; Royal Gate Guest House, Nankese; Mebendesly Lodge, Begoro; Royal Asaase Hotel, Asesewa; Shai Hills Hotel, Ogorme Somanya; Macdorini Guest House, Pankese; Omama Hotel, Asuom as well as Amadu Guest House, Akoase; Dady's Motel, Nkawkaw and FT Lodge, Klo Agogo, Boti Falls.

The Eastern Regional Manager of the GTA, Mr Frederick Adjei-Rudolph, said the exercise was aimed at instilling sanity and ensuring compliance with the rules, standards and laws that governed the hospitality industry.

"Service delivery and safety of patrons to these tourism facilities cannot be taken for granted thus the Ghana Tourism Authority with strict adherence to its mandate and responsibility to maintain standards in compliance with ACT 817," he stated.

According to him, following the closure of the facilities, some units such as Reggie Boat Hotel, Koforidua, Cozy View Hotel, Kyebi, Soul Restaurant, Kyebi, Richies of Glory Guest House, Kyekyewere, Supreme Hostel, Koforidua and Mebendesly Lodge- Begoro quickly visited the office of the GTA in Koforidua.

"They paid the necessary stipulated fees and are currently going through the documentary process of regularizing their operations," he stated.

Mr Adjei-Rudolph assured that the regional task force would sustain the enforcement exercise throughout the year, to weed out all illegally operating tourism and hospitality facilities in the region.

"Beyond the fact that, operating a hospitality facility without a valid operational licence issued by the Ghana Tourism Authority is an act of illegality and it also bothers on issues of compromising on standards of facilities, security and safety of patrons," he stated.

He added that GTA would, therefore, marshal all its resources to ensure that all operators that had complied and had been licenced by the authority worked in a very congenial atmosphere and supported accordingly.

"However, those that constantly flout the law will be made to face the full rigors of the law," he stated.

He entreated all patrons of hospitality facilities to always look out for the GTA's valid operational licence which was supposed to be boldly displayed at the reception, adding that "facilities without operational licence must not be patronised."