Ghana: Palm Wine Kills Wife, Son

Goaso — The Police at Goaso have arrested a 46-year-old palm wine tapper for allegedly killing his pregnant wife and one-year-old son at Kokofu, a farming community near Nkaseim in the Asutifi South District of the Ahafo Region.

The suspect, Kwame Acheampong, who according to residents have been accusing his wife of infidelity, stabbed his 30-year-old wife, Akua Safia, at the left side of her abdomen multiple times, during a confrontation that ensued between them, and slashed the son with the knife, yesterday morning.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, (ASP) Richard Hornuvo, Goaso District Police Commander, who confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times, said the incident happened around 6:20am yesterday.

The Police Commander said it was unclear what brought about the confrontation between Mr Acheampong and his wife, which lead to the crime, and that the police were investigating the matter.

ASP Hornuvo said the suspect, who was attacked and beaten by residents of the community, was currently receiving treatment at the Goaso Government Hospital under police guard, and the bodies of the deceased have been also deposited at the same health facility for autopsy.