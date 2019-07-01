Ghana: Govt Committed to Building Resilient Economy--Oppong Nkrumah

Ho — The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to build a resilient and robust economy that will impact positively on the lives of the people.

In view of this, the government would make sure to restore the macro- economic stability and focus on its social intervention programmes.

Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah gave the assurance in Ho, on Friday during the maiden Volta Regional Town Hall meeting.

The meeting which was organised by the ministry in collaboration with the Volta Regional Coordinating Council was to show case the government's policies and programmes.

In attendance were the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa; Dr Yaw Adu Twum, Deputy Minister of Education; Freda Prempeh, Deputy Minister of Gender Children and Social Protection; Alex Kodwo Kom Abban, Deputy Minister of Health; Dr Ibrahim Anyars, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Builders Corps (NaBCo) and Mr Puis Hadzide, Deputy Minister of Information.

Mr Nkrumah said the well-attended meeting by the people of the Volta Region had proved that the NPP government's policies and programmes were touching the lives of the people.

He noted that the government was well aware of the aspirations and wishes of the people and would do everything to meet those aspirations in the interest of the people.

"What is critical at this point is to cooperate with the government to accelerate the development of the region since it is the duty of the government to facilitate the development of all parts of the country", Mr Nkrumah indicated.

Dr Ibrahim Anyars, Chief Executive Officer of Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), in his presentation, said the Volta Region had about 7000 beneficiaries of NABCO out of a total of 100,000 youth engaged in the seven modules of the programme.

According to him, Ho Municipality alone had 700 NaBCo beneficiaries who were paid GHc700.00 per month.

Mr Alex Kodwo Kom Abban, Deputy Minister of Health, called on the people to disregard the propaganda of their political opponents about the National Health Insurance Scheme.

On his part, Dr Yaw Adu-Twum, Deputy Minister of Education, explained that the government was putting up more buildings to accommodate the high numbers of Free Senior High School students.

In his welcome address, Dr Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, said it was gratifying to note that within a period of two-and-half-years of the administration of the NPP, the Volta Region had witnessed tremendous achievements which have positively imparted on the lives of our people.

He admitted that much was needed in the area of road infrastructure and called for more support to consolidate the gains made.

Togbui Sri lll, Awomefia of the Anlo State, who chaired the function, commended the government for its social interventions saying, there was monumental evidence that "our people are feeling the impact."