Ghana: Three Basic Schools in La Nkwantanang Madina Municipality to Get More Classrooms

Three schools in the La Nkwantanang Madina municipality in the Greater Accra Region are to get additional classrooms to boost education in the area.

The Teiman Anglican Basic School would benefit from a six-unit classroom block with auxiliary facilities, while the Otinibi Municipal Assembly Basic and the Isha Bintu Islamic Basic School would get three-units classroom blocks each with auxiliary facilities.

It was a joyous moment as the beneficiary communities were joined by officials of the assembly led by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mrs Jennifer Dede Adjabeng, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Alhaji Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface and official of the municipal education directorate to perform separate groundbreaking ceremonies for commencement of work.

The MCE, Mrs Adjabeng said the project, when completed, would create a convenient atmosphere to attract more pupils in the community to see schooling as priority.

She indicated that almost all schools were manned by qualified teachers hence the need to create congenial atmosphere for them to unearth more talents in the children.

The MCE indicated that with the Free Senior High School policy in place, it behoves every parent to ensure that their wards attain, at least, an SHS certificate that would propel them into the future.

Mrs Adjabeng urged the contractor to work within the scheduled time to ensure that the pupils benefitted from the project.

The Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr Francis Asiedu, said the project would create a serene atmosphere for the pupils and urged the beneficiaries to ensure a strict maintenance culture to ensure its longer lifespan.

He charged the chiefs and people to closely monitor the project and also lend their support for early completion of work.

Alhaji Boniface urged the contractors to speed up work to ensure that more pupils were admitted during the start of the next academic year.

Some of the classrooms, especially the Otinibi Basic Two School, were in deplorable state and that every effort must be made to ensure that the project was completed on schedule to give the teachers a sense of security to go about their normal duties.

Both Chief of Techiman Nii Manle Dzataa I and Chief of Otinibi, Nii Adjei Kwesi Dzan Mansa IV, commended the assembly and government for the project and assured of their support for the early completion of the project.