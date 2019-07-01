Kenya/Senegal: Moment of Reckoning Is Here for Harambee Stars Against Lions of Teranga

Senegal has sounded the war drums ahead of Monday's crunch encounter with Kenya in a match both teams desperately need to avoid defeat to progress to the knockout stages of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, striker Sada Thioub said that losing the final Group 'C' match is not an option for the Lions of Teranga.

"Losing is not an option. We are just focusing on winning to qualify," said Thioub.

ROUND OF 16

The West Africans go into the match in second place in the group on three points, same as Kenya but with a superior goal difference.

Algeria, who top the group with six points having won their first two games, have already secured a ticket to the round of 16.

Tanzania is last with no point and have as good as bid the tournament goodbye after losing 2-0 to Senegal and 3-2 to Kenya.

SAME LINEUP

Meanwhile, Senegal coach Aliou Cisse has hinted that he will main the same team that lost 1-0 to Algeria.

"I won't be having radical changes in the line-up. I believe in consistency. We played very well in front of Algeria in the first 25 minutes. The loss is hard to take but we have to win to keep competing," explained Cisse.

Senegal and Kenya are gunning to join the likes of Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria and Algeria in the round of 16.

Both Group C matches, featuring Kenya vs Senegal and Tanzania versus Algeria, will kick off on Monday night at 10pm (Kenyan time)