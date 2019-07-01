Ghana: Galaxy International School Lifts Ghana Flag High

Galaxy International School has won several medals in the just ended Owlypia Global Round competition 2019 held at Fitzwillian College at Cambridge University in the UK.

The competition which saw over 20 countries competing for awards in fierce brain battles had Galaxy International School as the only representative of Ghana.

The Ghana team at the end of the competition bagged seven medals becoming one of the top medal winners in the competition.

It was represented by Owuraku Addo Ayisi who won a gold andbronze medal, Kwesi Selassie Amonor Ansah, one silver and two bronze medals, Rudolf Kofi Asiedu Affanyi, two bronze medals.

Galaxy International School is the only official Owlypia examination centre in Ghana, they have always participated in many Owlypia competitions around the world.

Mr Jasur Domullojonov, the college counselor and the leader of the Ghana team was excited about the great exploits of the students. He reiterated that Galaxy International School believes in the holistic development of the child and is creating international platforms and opportunities for students to explore their potentials, that is why Galaxy International School has always participated in Owlypia, he said.

Owlypia is an exciting international competition for students aged 11-14 and 15-18. It aims at inspiring intellectual curiosity in every young mind and has a central theme each year selected to give essence to this objective.

This year's theme was, 'Creativity beyond the borders'. At the Owlypia, students participated in three competitions: Owlypia Online, Owlypia Locals and Owlypia Globals.