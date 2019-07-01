Ghana: Amb Biennial Diocesan Delegates Conference Held in Accra

The Northern Accra Diocese of the Association of Methodist Brigades (AMB), has held its maiden biennial diocesan delegates conference in Accra on Friday.

The event, on the theme, 'Intensifying our teaching ministry towards disciple making: The young people in focus' is aimed at mobilising brigade officers to adopt an evangelism plan to help develop other groups within the diocese.

In his address, Right Reverend Professor Joseph M. Y. Edusa-Eyison, Bishop of the Northern Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church, prayed that members would not be swayed by the temptations of the world and would stick close to the Christian faith in discharging their duties.

He charged the association to focus on their goals and aspirations in the hope that such actions would bring about success in the diocese.

"Follow the rules and regulations of the brigades and the rules set by God and through this you will enjoy the fruits of your labour," he advised.

Bishop Edusa-Eyison pledged his support to aid the association in achieving its mandate and targets.

Kwaku Sersah Johnson, Director of Public Relations, Controller and Accountant General's Department and Chairman for the event in his address noted that dedication of officers to the brigade would bring them success.

He hoped that plans by the association would be accomplished within estimated timeframe, entreating officers and members of the brigades in other circuits to support the association.

The Diocesan Coordinator, John Adofo, speaking with the Ghanaian Times said the AMB, among other things, envisions establishing brigades in all circuits of the diocese to aid members in developing the needed skills for employment.

To this end, he said an Association of Methodist Brigades Fund is to be set up to support the association in achieving its targets and mandate.

The fund, Mr Adofo said, would be financed by internally generated funds and benevolent donations from members in the diocese, adding, "We hope that by the end of 2021 all circuits would have brigades at various stages of development".