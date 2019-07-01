Ghana: Togbe Afede's Mum Laid to Rest

Ho — THE late Fianor Rosalia Akuyo Anyawoe, mother of Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli and President of the National House of Chiefs, was laid to rest at Ho on Saturday.

Among the crowd of mourners who turned up at the burial mass were, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; former President, Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings; former Minister of the Interior, Mr Prosper Bani and other leading members of the NDC, representatives of other political parties, Vice President of the National House of Chiefs, Nana Kwebu Ewusi VI, chiefs from various parts of the country and people from all walks of life.

The mourners also included members of the Council of State.

In a homily, Most Rev Emmanuel Fianu (SVD) said that true joy was not derived from material wealth, but rather from the peace of God.

That, he said, was clearly demonstrated by the late Fianor, whose life brought joy and inspiration to her family and community.

The late Fianor was born on May 28, 1932 at Ho-Bankoe, the third of the nine children of Eugene Kosi Anyawoe and Dabi Yawa, both from Ho-Bankoe and of blessed memory.

She was baptised into the Catholic faith at the age of 12.Though a smart child, she was not sent to school.

Daa Akuyo (as she was popularly known), was given away in early marriage to Degbador Mortey of Ho-Heve with whom she had her first two daughters.

She first went into the selling of palm wine and her bar was known for not only its cleanliness but the quality of the palm wine and her Providence Bar attracted local teachers, middle class workers and Peace Corp volunteers.

With her rich sense of humour, Daa Akuyo who loved singing, brought joy and laughter wherever she was.

In a glowing tribute, Togbe Afede said, "My mother, Dada's impact on me is a reflection of what womanhood means to the world."

My mother did not have the opportunity to go to school, but he taught me a lot more than I could ever have learned in a classroom, he said.

"Dada, you fought a good fight, finished your course, and kept the faith."

Her grandchildren described her as true gift of God who imparted disciple in them.

The late Daa Akuyo left behind three children, 14 grandchildren, and 32 great grandchildren.