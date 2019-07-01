Liberia: LFA Fines Bea Mountain, Muscat L$75,000

The Liberia Football Association has fined Bea Mountain and Muscat FC L$75,000 for misconduct respectively.

In a June 27, 2019 letter, LFA secretary-general Isaac Montgomery said the fines must be paid before their next match.

The clubs were found guilty of violating chapter 23, article 42, sections 1.8 and 1.3 of the rules governing the Orange-sponsored LFA national league.

It says "the LFA shall hold clubs responsible for the misconduct of their members, fans, supporters, sympathizers and followers, etc., before, during and after a match. Clubs will be held liable to pay a fine of no less than L$75,000 for fans invading the pitch".

Violence marred a successful end to a second division match between the two teams in Kinjor, Grand Cape Mount County on June 22.

According to match commissioner Daniel Forkpah and referee Josephus Torjilar's reports, the game were disrupted by a "fan/sympathizer" believed to be from Muscat when the Gold Boys scored in the 90th minute.

The same fan, who was earlier given a matching order from behind the technical bench of Muscat for interfering with the performance of assistant referee #1 Garteh G. A. Gleekan, ran unto the playing pitch and physically assaulted Garteh and strike him in the face.

Another fan, believed to be from Bea, tried to prevent the first fan but his mood of intervention caused the entire playing pitch to be invaded by spectators, which subsequently forced the referee to end the match in the 92nd minute with the score at 2-1 in favor of Bea Mountain.

The LFA deemed the invasion of the playing pitch and physical assault on Garteh by Muscat fan and the rescue action by Bea fan as a violation of chapter 23, which is quoted above.

Wherefore and in view of the above, the result of the match, as was reported by the match officials, shall be enforced.

Bea Mountain and Muscat have a right to appeal against the decision of the legal and competitions department within 24 hours with a non-refundable fee of L$50,000.