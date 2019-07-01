Zambia: Zamra Acts On Cough Syrups

Growing abuse of some popular cough remedies, especially by youth, has forced the medicines watchdog to recommend changes to the way the medicines are made available to the public.

Cough mixtures containing codeine that have normally been bought off the counter at pharmacies and supermarkets may now require a prescription, the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has said.

ZAMRA public relations manager Ludovic Mwape said in an interview at the Zambia International Trade Fair (ZITF) that enforcement had been placed regulating how cough mixtures that contained codeine were made available to the public.

