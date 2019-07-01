1 July 2019

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Zamra Acts On Cough Syrups

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Stephanie Kunda

Growing abuse of some popular cough remedies, especially by youth, has forced the medicines watchdog to recommend changes to the way the medicines are made available to the public.

Cough mixtures containing codeine that have normally been bought off the counter at pharmacies and supermarkets may now require a prescription, the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has said.

ZAMRA public relations manager Ludovic Mwape said in an interview at the Zambia International Trade Fair (ZITF) that enforcement had been placed regulating how cough mixtures that contained codeine were made available to the public.

Read more

Zambia

Govt Dismisses 'HPV Vaccine Designed to Wipe Out Africans' Rumours

There is no truth to rumours that the cervical cancer jab, Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine is designed to wipe out… Read more »

Read the original article on Times of Zambia.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.