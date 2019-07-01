1 July 2019

Zambia: Ministry Dismisses Jabber About HPV Vaccine Being Harmful to Africans

By Rebecca Mushota

There is no truth to rumours that the cervical cancer jab, Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine is designed to wipe out Africans, the Ministry of Health has said.

Assistant director for cervical cancer services Sharon Kapambwe has also dismissed rumours that staff at the ministry were against having their children getting the jab because they knew about the negative effects it might have on them.

Dr Kapambwe said yesterday safety analysis of the HPV vaccine had been done for many years before it was approved for use, not just in Africa, but all over the world.

