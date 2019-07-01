Malawi: Chimulirenji Urges Clergy to Pray for Peace

Mangochi — pic by Abel Ikiloni (Mana)

Vice President Everton Chimulirenji Saturday called upon the clergy to pray for peace in the country saying it is only when peace is maintained that Malawi and her citizenry can move forward.

Chimulirenji made the call in Mangochi when he graced the ordination of three deacons and seven priests at St. Thomas Complex of the Anglican Diocese of Upper Shire.

The Veep extended best regards and wishes to the newly ordained deacons and priests from President Prof. Peter Mutharika and he further advised the ordained to ensure that they preach peace and love and not hatred and division.

"As government, our appeal to you and all the clergy across the country is that we should all pray for peace to continue prevailing in our country because if we don't have peace in our midst then we cannot move forward," said Chimulirenji.

The Veep also appealed to all Malawians across the country to live in harmony regardless of cultural, political and religious differences adding that Malawians are always dubbed peaceful people and that it is a reputation everyone has to strive to safeguard.

He added that government always appreciates the partnership between the Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire and the support that the Church, under Rt. Rev. Bishop Brighton Vita Malasa renders to government through provision of social services.

"The President recalls that the Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire has been a very close partner in thick and thin for quite a long time and the President believes that this partnership will continue," said the Veep.

Earlier, Bishop Malasa also stressed on the relationship between the state and the church saying the partnership of the two entities dated back to late 1880s.

Malasa thanked President Mutharika for delegating the Veep saying the gesture indicates the importance the Malawi leader attaches to the Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire.

The Bishop also condemned the ongoing political violence emanating from political protests describing it as retrogressive to the country's development.

"Elections are over and we've had our winners; what remains is for us to work together as Malawians and move forward," said Malasa, adding: "Let's safeguard our peace because this is the only Malawi that we all have."

The Bishop also condemned the emerging tendency of labeling each other basing on region or district of origin saying "it does not reflect the Malawian-ness in us".

The three deacons Bishop Malasa has ordained are Austin Luanda, Charles Lezile, and Peter Kumwima while the seven priests were: David Chilowoza, Tendai Mdutu, Edngton Matendeu, Frank Andrea Saulo, Isaac Phiri, Kenneth Wisiki and Shame Banda.