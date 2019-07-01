Malawi: Provision of Speedy Services to Curb Corruption Practices, ACB

Blantyre — pic by Abel Ikiloni (Mana)

The Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) has urged Immigration and Citizenship Services and Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services (DRTSS) to intensify awareness on anti-corruption measures and strengthen systems and procedures in their departments.

The Bureau said this during the launch of the integrity assessment survey report conducted on ICS and DRTSS on Friday at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre.

Speaking during the launch ACB Director General, Reineck Matemba admitted that the percentage of perception on malpractices within the two institutions is not impressive.

The study has revealed that 71 percent of DRTSS service providers and 64 percent of ICS service providers discharge their duties in a fair and impartial manner. However, the study also found out that there are some employees who act like middle men (Dobadobas) 46 percent for DRTSS and 54 percent for ICS.

"We interviewed both employees and clients of the two institutions and 54 to 67 percent of the people said that corruption and bribes are indeed happening and the level of integrity has decreased," said Matemba.

Among other recommendations to end corruption are mobilization and provision of adequate resources in the departments, encouraging commitment of staff under the institutions as well as intensifying awareness programs.

Despite the findings, Matemba commended the leaders of the two institutions for being committed and having put in place measures and initiatives to deal with the perceptions as well as reducing corruption cases.

"ICS and DRTSS are not sitting idle, we have partnered with the two in addressing some of the issues and gradually we will curb the corruption virus," he said.

ICS Director General, Masauko Medi said as an institution, they embarked on public awareness programs and they are fighting hard to make sure that their offices are running corrupt free.

"One measure that we have put in place is a set up in our centers where we have reduced the interaction between the officers and people receiving the services.

"Currently we have an integrity committee that oversees everything that is being done at immigration and we also follow a service charter and anticorruption policy which guides us on how to provide the services to customers," said Medi.

Commenting on the report, DRTSS Director, Fergus Gondwe said they have gladly received the report and they will employ all recommendations made on top of the control measures they already operate under to control the malpractice as well as sensitize the customers.

The Bureau in conjunction with National Statistics Office said it will adopt the Integrity Survey-Assessment by conducting such surveys every two years in more than 10 selected Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) using either donor funds or Malawi Government - Other Recurrent Transaction (ORT) funds.