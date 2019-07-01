Malawi: Nche to Close Down Illegal Universities

Lilongwe — The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has given a fresh warning to illegal universities operators in the country, saying it is compromising the quality of education.

Quality Assurance Manager, Dr Adamson Thengolose told Malawi News Agency (Mana) when he responded to a questionnaire.

"Although the numbers are not known, we have some universities that are operating illegally and these ones risk closure at no time.

"By April 25, 2019, the country has only nine Private Universities accredited after meeting the required standards out of the many that appeared on our list looking for accreditation," Thengolose said.

According to NCHE some of the accredited private universities include, the Malawi Catholic, DMI St John the Baptist, Nkhoma, Daeyaung, University of Livingstonia, Pentecostal Life, Malawi Assemblies of God, Malawi Adventist and Management College of Southern Africa.

He added that all public universities are duly accredited adding they all as higher learning institutions undergo the same assessment exercise to be granted the accreditation.

"Failure to comply with minimum standards for higher education in Malawi, which are available on the NCHE's website, is the main reason of having some of the universities dropped from the list of accredited," he explained.

He also urged parents to send their children to credible universities and that employers must be watchful with the origins of qualifications by checking if they are from eligible higher learning institutions in the country.

"If their programs are not accredited, consequently, the qualifications are not recognised to be valid qualifications. Such being the case graduates from these programs are not supposed to be employed," he hinted.

Thengolose said It takes three years for a new university and one year for already existing universities to put things in order for accreditation or process to be done.

He also warned all institutions not appearing in their database to wait for trouble when NCHE will pounce on them soon. "Punishment goes with hefity fines and imprisonment which should be prevented," he added.