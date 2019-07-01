Malawi: Min of Gender Formulating Laws to Safeguard Rights of the Elderly

Blantyre — Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare says it is drafting laws that will ensure safety and protection of elderly people in the country.

The Ministry's Principal Secretary, Erica Maganga disclosed this on Friday in Neno during the commemoration of the World Elderly Abuse Awareness Day.

"We have seen that there are so many violations against the elderly in terms of physical, emotional, psychological and economic abuses.

"As a ministry, we already have the Elderly Policy which is in use and now we are in the process of developing the laws that will be used to safeguard rights of the elderly persons.

"At the moment, we are at the drafting stage and we are hoping that as time goes, we are going to finalise the bills after consultation with various stakeholders and then we will take them to parliament through ministry of justice so that now they can be enacted into laws," said Maganga.

She then called upon traditional leaders to formulate by-laws that would protect the elderly in their respective communities.

"Chiefs are key in promoting welfare of the elderly people living within our communities as such they are supposed to come up with by-laws that would ensure their protection from any form of abuse.

"Further, chiefs also should be able to mobilise communities to help the elderly like teaming up to build them proper shelter or help them in their farms to make sure that they are food secure," said Maganga.

During the commemoration, one of the elderly persons in Neno, 87 year old Dick Chigwenembe narrated how he was chased by his wife and stepchildren from their marital settlement after being accused of sorcery.

"I have been with my wife for 32 years and during this time I raised her children and her extended family as my own.

"After educating them, the children started accusing me of being a wizard and I was forced out of my marital house.

"Life is hard now as I left everything I had behind," said Chigwenembe.

This year's commemoration was being held under the theme 'Access to Justice: Legal, Social and Economic Services for Older Victims of Sexual, Physical and Financial Crimes.'