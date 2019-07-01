30 June 2019

South Africa: SA's Bezuidenhout Cruises to Andalucia Masters Win

By Sport24

Cape Town — Christiaan Bezuidenhout won the Andalucia Masters by six shots on Sunday to claim him a maiden European Tour victory.

The South African came into the final day at Real Club Valderrama with a five shot lead and while he saw that trimmed to three at one point, a closing 71 saw him finish at 10-under and lift the trophy.

The victory also secures Bezuidenhout a major Championship debut at the Open Championship, with the 25-year-old, Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera and local favourite Adri Arnaus qualifying as the top three players in the top 10 not already exempt.

Spaniards Eduardo de la Riva and Alvaro Quiros also finished in a five way tie at four-under but missed out due to sitting lower on the official world golf ranking, while world No 11 Jon Rahm is already exempt.

South Africa

