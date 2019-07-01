Ghana: GWCL,TMA, Aarhus City Sign MOU to Improve Water Maangement

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) and the City of Aarhus, Denmark, to improve water production and management in the metropolis.

The three-year agreement expected to be of mutual benefit to all parties, will promote open exchanges, cooperation and demonstration of solutions for urban water management, sustainable water supply, waste water treatment and solid waste management.

Dr Clifford Braimah, Managing Director of the GWCL and Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La, Municipal Chief Executive of TMA, signed on behalf of their organisations, while the Mayor of the City of Aarhus, Jacob Bundsgaard initialled for his district.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Manager of the GWCL, Stanley Martey said other areas of cooperation under the MoU would include city planning, creation and improvement of recreational areas, climate change adaptation and plans for storm water drainage.

"The parties will also have reciprocal visits, especially by technical officials for knowledge exchange, workshops and training sessions related to the areas of cooperation. There will also be joint projects especially in the field of water management."

According to the statement, the TMA and the City of Aarhus had a lot in common in terms of same population size, several companies and industries "including very large port and harbour and any differences is envisaged to be addressed under the cooperation."

Mr Annang-La and Dr Braimah both pledged their utter commitment to the cooperation to see the city of Tema, transformed from its present state to a first class contemporary industrial city.