Kenya/Tanzania: Sore Losers - Tanzania Now Claims Kenya Used 'Dirty Tricks' On Taifa Stars

A senior Tanzanian government official has made outrageous claims that Harambee Stars employed 'dirty tricks' to register that memorable 3-2 win over Taifa Stars when the two teams clashed in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations groups match on Thursday night in Cairo.

According MwanaSpoti, a sister publication to Nairobi News, Paul Makonda, who is the regional commissioner for Dar es Salaam, has accused Kenya of employing mbinu chafu (dirty tricks) to register that win.

Makonda, however, failed to substantiate his claims.

COMEBACK WIN

Kenya twice came from behind to defeat Tanzania in that match with man-of-the-match Michael Olunga grabbing a brace.

As per official statistics of this match released by the tournament organizers, Kenya earned three yellow cards awarded to captain Victor Wanyama and Johanna Omollo, for fouls, and goalkeeper Patrick Matasi for time wasting.

Tanzania received two yellow cards awarded to David Mwantika and Hassan Khamis for fouls.

APOLOGY

No red card was issued in the game.

At the same time, Makonda, who doubles up as Taifa Stars' head of delegation in Egypt, has also apologized to President John Magufuli after the Tanzanians following that bitter loss that saw the team exiting the tournament.

He however promised that Taifa Stars will return to the next edition of the tournament in two years time a stronger and much improved side.